Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 258.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 241,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,989. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.69, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,229.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,539 shares of company stock worth $79,705,687. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

