Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1,515.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,302 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 84,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

NYSE:LNC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 164,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,408. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

