Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465,038 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Office Depot worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Office Depot by 529.8% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,189,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 960,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Office Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

