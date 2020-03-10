Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.54 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after acquiring an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,727,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,230,000 after acquiring an additional 334,666 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 179,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

