Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 816,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,156,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,059,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,567,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,360,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 477,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,217. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.