Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,862 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 30,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $130.71. 2,921,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,055,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $130.26 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

