Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,456 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after acquiring an additional 354,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BorgWarner by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,349,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

