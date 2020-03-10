Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Universal by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal by 125.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,847. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

