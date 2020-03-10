Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,140 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Umpqua worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 59,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,277,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 515,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 197,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,777. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

