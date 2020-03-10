Palomar (PLMR) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Palomar to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palomar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 914 2978 2576 182 2.30

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 26.52%. Given Palomar’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 20.80% 11.11% Palomar Competitors 2.69% 0.98% 0.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 29.44 Palomar Competitors $14.30 billion $2.94 billion 38.45

Palomar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

