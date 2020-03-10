Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

OTCMKTS PDPYF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 50,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

