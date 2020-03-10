Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 899,499 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899,499 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.