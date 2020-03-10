Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157,784 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 94,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart stock opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.