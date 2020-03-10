Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:OXM opened at $54.73 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

