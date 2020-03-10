Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ OXFD opened at $12.19 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of -174.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,218,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

