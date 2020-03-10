Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

OPCH opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $720.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.