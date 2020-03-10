Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

OPK opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.99. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,736.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,312,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,604. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 746,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,362,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,546,678 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

