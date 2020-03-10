Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
OPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.
OPK opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.99. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 746,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,362,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,546,678 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Opko Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
