Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

OMER stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $980.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.56. Omeros has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

