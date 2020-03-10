Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $703.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,626,004.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $86,098 and sold 533,018 shares valued at $2,890,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

