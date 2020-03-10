Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $703.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,626,004.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,990 shares of company stock valued at $86,098 and sold 533,018 shares valued at $2,890,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.