NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $139.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 160,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average is $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

