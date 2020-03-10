NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a market cap of $297.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.46. NVE has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $103.82.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $89,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,629 shares of company stock worth $342,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.