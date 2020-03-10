Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:EVF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 7,700 shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.