Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. 132,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

