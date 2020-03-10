Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.52. 122,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

