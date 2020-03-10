Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $295.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

