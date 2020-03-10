Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWPX. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $72.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

