Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.50.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,059. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $151.37 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

