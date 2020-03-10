NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NNBR. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.
