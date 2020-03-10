NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NNBR. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair upgraded NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NN by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.