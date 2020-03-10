NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LUKOY stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. NK Lukoil PAO has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the fourth quarter worth $18,006,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

