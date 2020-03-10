NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, VTB Capital lowered shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of LUKOY stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. NK Lukoil PAO has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.
About NK Lukoil PAO
PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.
