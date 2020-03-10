NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered NEXT to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,798 ($89.42).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,300 ($69.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,721.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,578.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

