NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $349.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.89%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.