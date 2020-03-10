New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.67. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.94 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,831,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

