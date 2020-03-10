New Age Beverages (NBEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 41,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

