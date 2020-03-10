Neenah (NYSE:NP) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson currently has $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neenah from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NP opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neenah will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neenah during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Neenah by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Neenah by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

