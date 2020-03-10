National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$39.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.61.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.71. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.05 and a one year high of C$42.57.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$1,350,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,452,721.90. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,507 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

