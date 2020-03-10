National Bank Financial Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$8.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Chorus Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.75. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The company has a market cap of $959.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million. Analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

