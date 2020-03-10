Morphic (MORF) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Morphic (NASDAQ: MORF) is one of 605 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Morphic to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic N/A N/A N/A Morphic Competitors -2,358.33% -240.14% -31.33%

This table compares Morphic and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $16.98 million -$43.33 million -5.57 Morphic Competitors $2.18 billion $294.21 million 0.12

Morphic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Morphic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Morphic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Morphic Competitors 6299 17020 33133 1330 2.51

Morphic presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.89%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Morphic is more favorable than its peers.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Its product candidates in discovery stage include an avb1 integrin for the treatment of fibrosis; two TGF-b activations for gastrointestinal cancers and fibrosis; and other aI domain integrins. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

