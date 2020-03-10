Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,893 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $823,311.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,744,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,152,902.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MORN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,476. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
