Morgan Stanley Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $176.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.42.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $148.52. 30,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,671. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.