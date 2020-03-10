Morgan Stanley Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $69.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Intel stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 1,822,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,622,390. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

