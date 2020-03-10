Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $113.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. 1,703,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,878. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,262.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,672 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

