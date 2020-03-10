Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.79. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $161,945.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,775 shares of company stock worth $57,480,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

