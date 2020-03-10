Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

