Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $641.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $6,765,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $4,779,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $3,358,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,796,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

