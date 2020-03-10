MKM Partners Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $32.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.01 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 806,467 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

