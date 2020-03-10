Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middlesex Water has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $64.08 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

