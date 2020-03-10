Michael P. Maraist Purchases 4,030 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,126. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBCP. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.