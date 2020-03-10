Michael G. Decata Buys 3,000 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawson Products stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $336.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

