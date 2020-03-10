Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $18.49 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Methanex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.