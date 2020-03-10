Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $16.55 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,019.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

